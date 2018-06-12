Skipper Wright fires Mowbray Rangers girls to semi-finals

Following slightly disappointing performances at the Groby and Wisbech tournaments, Mowbray Rangers girls under 13s travelled to AFC Leicester in a positive mood for their final tournament.

Missing Baker and pacy winger Henley O’Sullivan, Rangers opened the group phase against unbeaten league champions Leicester Ladies Fosse.

Rangers dominated, with Manning and Wright bossing midfield, and McDaid, Moule, Farrow and Cook Snow all defending with composure.

Chances fell to Townsend and Keenan, before Manning produced a sublime turn to beat her marker and played a wonderful pass into midfielder Wright.

The captain hit a curling shot first time from the edge of the box into the top left corner of the net for the winner.

Mowbray were held to a goalless draw with Bingham Town, before facing Coalville in the last group game.

Rangers dictated the pace from the outset and pressed Coalville at every opportunity.

Again it was player of the day McDaid, and the impressive Manning and Wright who ran the show from midfield, supplying forwards Townsend and Keenan with good service.

After McDaid’s superb free-kick hit the bar, Wright once more sealed the win with another wonder goal from outside the box, to take Rangers top of the group and through to the semi-finals.

After a short break, the girls stepped out against Cosby for a place in the final, and started very well, pressing the ball and winning important challenges across the pitch.

Cosby began to pass well and struck first, but Rangers were soon level when Wright scored her third of the day with yet another thunderous shot which gave the keeper no chance.

With legs tiring on both sides in the summer heat, Cosby were now pressing Moule, Farrow and Cook-Snow who coped well.

Two late goals earned Cosby a 3-1 win, but every Mowbray player gave their all, and the signs for the squad are looking very positive for the next league campaign in September when Rangers begin another tilt at the title.