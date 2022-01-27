Skipper Howitt wants leaders Asfordby to 'keep setting the pace' ahead of top-of-table clash

Asfordby skipper Luke Howitt.

Asfordby FC followed up their win away at Holwell Reserves with home victories against Ingles Reserves and Friar Lane & Epworth Reserves.

These results leave Asfordby unbeaten in 2022 and top of Division One of the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League.

Winger Andy Melville had another brilliant game on Saturday against Friar Lane, scoring two in the 6-1 win.

The Development side in action this weekend.

Melville has now scored five in his past three games, also scoring the winner against Ingles the week before.

The push at the start of this year has given real hope to the team that they can go for promotion to the Premier Division next season.

With long term injuries still blighting the squad there is a togetherness that gives Asfordby that edge to make anything possible.

Asfordby captain Luke Howitt said: "Two big results to take us back to the top of the table, we had to dig deep to come from behind against Ingles and the lads showed huge character and grit.

"Then go produce a performance like against Friar Lane with so many lads missing and the lads from the development stepping up and putting a shift in it’s a great week for the club - but we’re now just focused on the next game and it’s up to us to keep setting the pace at the top."

Asfordby’s Development team welcomed Barlestone St Giles Reserves for their first game of the calendar year.

After giving away a sloppy opening goal the team redoubled their efforts and ended the game 2-1 winners.

It was a brilliant start to the year for Ricky Cox’s team.