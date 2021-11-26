Ryan Robbins wants Melton Town to make Sports Village a 'fortress'

Ryan Robbins.

Ryan Robbins is calling on Melton Town to make their Sports Village home a fortress as they prepare for a series of home fixtures.

A record crowd of 459 turned out to witness the club’s homecoming on Tuesday night.

However, the hosts’ dominance couldn’t be converted into goals and visitors Newark spoiled the party as Dany Meadows netted a late winner.

“It was a good moment for it to finally arrive, just a shame we couldn’t send the fans home with something to celebrate,” Robbins said.

“But that’s football. It’s a cruel game.

“The good thing about it is there’s another one on Saturday.”

Defeat to Newark - the first of five home games in a row following developments to the ground, including having a new 3G surface laid - ended Town’s six-game unbeaten run, and Tom Manship’s side will be eager to bounce back as Skegness Town visit on Saturday (KO 3pm).

“Personally, I’m looking to get back on the goal trail as I’ve not scored for a while and I’m hungry to score again,” reflected Robbins, eager for his side to make the most of home advantage.

“The boys, they want to put this right.

“We’ve not won for three games. We just want to get a nice win on the board and set this up as a fortress and make people not want to come here.”

Like Melton, Skegness earned promotion to step five in the summer.

Nathan Collins’ Lilywhites sit eighth in the UCL Premier North table, two places and three points above Melton having played one game more.

“We could make it and advantage but things like tonight (defeat to Newark) can happen,” said Robbins.

“But the only people who can change it is us.

“We start Saturday and try to get another run going and keep it going.

“It’s nice to finally come home and you can see it means a lot to the fans who turn out as well, it’s nice to have them here for once.”