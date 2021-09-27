Robbins makes debut in FA Vase defeat for Melton Town

Ryan Robins. Photo: Geoff Atton

Melton Towns FA Vase second qualifying round match against Aylestone Park was, for the second week in a row, played at Holwell Sports, writes Sam Ellis.

Tom Manship made three changes from the previous week's 5-1 defeat to Gresley, including new signing Ryan Robbins, formerly of Boston United, Rushden and Stamford.

Park got off to the better start with Beck-Ray causing problems down the wing.

Only thre minutes in and Beck-Ray got to the byline before nutmegging Beaver and finding Brennan free in the six-yard box, but his shot was blocked on the line.

Minutes later and a Calver corner saw a Beaver header being cleared off the visitors' line.

Aylestone took an eighth-minute lead when Beck-Ray again got to the byline and put in a low cross into the six-yard box which was cleared off the line, only to hit Brennan and find the back of the net.

It should have been two when Harrison miscontrolled and Harry Sheffield stole the ball and tried slotting past Melton's keeper, who stood up well to block the shot.

Another run by Beck-Ray saw a cross being missed by Wilson but, fortunately for Town, Brennan's free header from three yards out was aimed straight at Harrison.

Debutant Robbins had a chance to level up things when he received the ball from Harris in the six yard box with an open goal in front of him - but he couldn’t get the ball onto his left foot.

Then on the stroke of half time Park extended their lead after a long ball out of defence found Brennan.

He ducked inside Wilson and let go of a curling shot which found the top corner.

It only took four minutes of the second half for Beck-Ray to unlock the hosts defence again by running past two defenders and finding Tom Hill on the edge of the area.

His grass cutter found the bottom corner of the net.

A quick free kick on the hour found Brennan clear on goal but Harrison came out quick to cut out the low effort.

Aylestone made it four with six minutes left when a throw-in found Beck-Ray, who played it into Brennan.

His turn and first time low shot beat Harrison at his far post.

Melton did manage a consolation the ball was fired into the area a number of times with the final clearance landing at Dunn's feet.

He made no mistake with a powerful shot.