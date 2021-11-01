Robbins goes from sinbin to Melton Town matchwinner while Harrison saves spotkick

Ryan Robins kept his cool from the spot.

Another Saturday and another away game - making it 13 in a row for Melton Town, writes Sam Ellis.

Selston were looking for back to back wins for the first time in two years and Melton were looking to extend their three match unbeaten streak.

It was Selston who got off to a flying start with Grimshaw having an effort from 20 yards going just over the bar.

The match then turned into two teams trying to string three passes together and not managing it.

Melton's Ryan Robbins was sin binned after 25 minutes, leaving the visitors to defend for 10 minutes as Selston piled forward.

George Layton was found with a long ball unmarked in the Melton penalty area but his pot shot never troubled Billy Harrison in goal.

Then with minutes to go for the break a defensive mix-up let in Jay Cooper for the hosts but his low shot wriggled along the goalline and out of play.

Melton's lack-lustre first half display was confounded when Layton was brought down in the area.

Cooper's penalty was well saved by Harrison with two rebound efforts from Black also being brilliantly saved.

Ten minutes into the second half and a formation change for Melton suddenly produced the first shot on target when Robbins ran through the defence and fired off a shot which Fryatt palmed away to Tom Harris, whose follow up flew just over.

In the 67th minute the deadlock was broken when a throw-in to Robbins caught out the defence.

He quickly turned to shot and was crudely brought down for a penalty.

Robbins made no mistake with a powerful low penalty which beat the keeper.

Selston almost equalised with 10 minutes to go when a free kick on the edge area had Harrison at full stretch to finger tip the ball over the bar.

Robbins almost bagged a second in the 96th minute when he burst through the back line but Fryatt pulled off a great save.

It was a poor game of football separated by two penalties, but Melton won’t complain.

They are not playing their best football at the moment but have 10 points from the last four matches and sit seventh in the league with games in hand and all on their travels.