​Reds see off bottom side

This time out, at the Parish Ground, the Reds secured a battling three points with goals in each half from Ryan Calver and Kyle Jardine.

The Premier North’s bottom side, the Parishioners, gave a very good account of themselves, pushing Melton all the way on a chilly afternoon in north Nottinghamshire.

It was only a superb finger-tip save from Bill Harrison that prevented Selston from taking the lead inside the first ten minutes. Ben Henderson, who was making his debut after dual signing from Matlock Town, fired in a free kick from the edge of the box but Harrison was equal to it, tipping over the bar.

Jardine had a couple of early efforts for the Reds, including an overhead kick, but both shots were slightly wide of the mark. Paul Anderson also went close for Melton, but his shot too was wide of the upright.

It took until the 31st minute when Calver’s shot, from just inside the Selston half, bounced awkwardly in front of Joe Fryatt, eluding the keeper and spinning in to the net.

Jardine linked up with Anderson once more before half time, but the striker’s effort went just over the crossbar leaving Melton with a slender lead at the break.

Selston were fired up once again to start the second half and pushed the Reds relentlessly in search of an equaliser. The best early chance of the second period fell to Henry Dunn but the midfielder’s shot was off-target.

Fryatt redeemed himself for the earlier error as he expertly saved a thunderous Syme Mulvany effort with just over 20 minutes left in the match. Jardine was then thwarted at the near post by Fryatt as Melton began to regain control of the match.

Five minutes from time, Sam Muggleton met a corner with a powerful header but it was inches wide of the post.

Into stoppage time Fryatt made his way in to the Town box as Selston had a free-kick in a great position. The set-piece came to nothing but the keeper remained up front for the subsequent corner.

Melton cleared and Jardine, once more, showed great strength to fend off his man as he took possession on halfway, stayed on his feet despite close attention from a defender and fired into the empty net to seal the victory for the Reds.