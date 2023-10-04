Reds put six past Welfare while Asfordby and Holwell duo hit hat-tricks

Action from Melton's win over Kimberley on Saturday. Photo: Melton Town FC.

​Greg Mills began the rout from the penalty spot in the 27th minute as the Reds dominated from early on but couldn’t make the early breakthrough.

Paul Anderson added a second two minutes later as Melton went in 2-0 up at the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mills resumed the onslaught in the 49th minute before Tom Wakley and Syme Mulvaney struck to make it a commanding 5-0 lead.

Robert Da La Silva Makamu pulled one back for Kimberley with five minutes to play, but Tamar Clayton-Naute restored the five goal lead from the bench three minutes later.

The result sees Melton third in the UCL Premier North standings ahead of this weekend’s game at mid-table Ashby Ivanhoe.

In Division One South, Asfordby earned a welcome point in a 3-3 draw at fellow strugglers Selston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Melville hit a hat-trick for Asfordby, including a back-heeled effort from ten yards out, the result keeping his side just outside the relegation places with nine points gained from their opening 11 games.

That game came just three days after their home game with Dunkirk was controversially postponed due to partial floodlight failure, despite both teams being happy to play the game.

Asfordby were due to host Premier Division leaders Sherwood Colliery in the League Cup on Wednesday night (4th) and then return to league action on Saturday with the visit of Southwell City who lie just four points ahead of them in the league standings.

Holwell Sports, meanwhile, sit just one place and two points ahead of Asfordby following a 3-0 win at home to Radford on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was a hat-trick in that game too, as Sports’ Tom Pope scored all three of his goals in the second-half to secure his side the points.

Sports were then back in league action on Wednesday night, after the Times went to press, with a trip to second-placed Bourne Town, who were unbeaten going into that game.