Rangers pick up Fair Play award again

Butlins in Skegness was the venue for Mowbray Rangers Under-14 Girls as they travelled to the coast to compete in the ESF festival of football tournament.

In treacherous weather conditions on Saturday, the girls had matches against Gartcairn Football Academy, Sheffield Wednesday and Pleasley Stags.

After some good performances they finished day one in fifth place in the group on three points, with Manning the side’s leading scorer with three.

The Sunday brought much better weather conditions and the girls had games against Workington Diamonds and Newcastle Benfield.

Once again they gave everything but, after the completion of all their group games, Rangers narrowly missed out on a semi-final place, finishing in third place.

In their five games, the girls won two, drew one and lost two, picking up seven points.

Manager Malc Farrow said he could not have been prouder of the girls and how they conducted themselves on and off the pitch.

He added: “I couldn’t have asked any more of them as they all gave 100 per cent.

“Over the whole weekend the team were exceptional and were rewarded with the fair play award for their age group for the second year running.

“They did themselves and the club proud. The girls are looking forward to returning in 2020.”

Mowbray Rangers U14s team: Scallon, Biggadyke, Farrow (capt), Cook-Snow, Moule, Baker, Henley-O’Sullivan, McDaid and Manning.