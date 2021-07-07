Pre-season matches underway for Melton Town and Holwell Sports
Warm-up contests ahead of new campaign...
Melton Town and Holwell Sports have begun their pre-season action.
Henry Dunn and Laithan Hammond found the net as Melton Town beat Cottesmore Amateurs at home on Tuesday evening.
Zak Munton was on the scoresheet with a brace as Town beat West Bridgford 3-0 on Saturday.
Holwell Sports lost 2-1 at Barrow Town on Tuesday, Harry Allcock finding the net in a contest where the away side rattled the woodwork on four occasions but just couldn't find a leveller.
At the weekend Harry Allcock and George Coser were on target for Sports in a 4-2 defeat at Oadby Town.
Holwell's opening warm-up game was held in June where the side beat Oakham United 4-1.
Allcock (two), Kai Biggs and Stan Logan were the goalscorers.