Pre-season matches underway for Melton Town and Holwell Sports

Laithan Hammond. Photo: Tim Williams

Melton Town and Holwell Sports have begun their pre-season action.

Henry Dunn and Laithan Hammond found the net as Melton Town beat Cottesmore Amateurs at home on Tuesday evening.

Zak Munton was on the scoresheet with a brace as Town beat West Bridgford 3-0 on Saturday.

Holwell Sports lost 2-1 at Barrow Town on Tuesday, Harry Allcock finding the net in a contest where the away side rattled the woodwork on four occasions but just couldn't find a leveller.

At the weekend Harry Allcock and George Coser were on target for Sports in a 4-2 defeat at Oadby Town.

Holwell's opening warm-up game was held in June where the side beat Oakham United 4-1.