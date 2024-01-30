Poor January, but Melton Town remain in promotion hunt after draw at Hucknall Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

So Melton will be glad to see the back of January having won a single point from their four matches, but remain in the play-off spots six points clear of sixth place with a game in hand.

The Reds were on the front foot from the whistle and a neat Tom Manship pass found Tyreace Palmer wide of the area, and his quick effort hit the sidenetting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melton should have taken the lead in the ninth minute when Palmer headed onto Tom Wakley, who was clear on goal only to see his attempt fly wildly over.

Tom Wakley - put Melton ahead at Hucknall on Saturday. Photo by Mark Woolterton.

The hosts, backed by a raucous crowd, started to get into the game and looked dangerous on the break.

Their first real chance came when a free kick was sent into the area and forced a scramble in the six yard box in which Niall Towle hit a low shot that was blocked on the line.

However, on the half hour Paul Anderson went on a run to the by-line and cut the ball across the goal line for Wakley to tap in for Melton to take the lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But it didn’t take long for the hosts to level things up when another ball was played into the box and a scramble saw Daniel Odunaiya slide in to touch the ball over the line.

The second half turned into a stalemate with neither side carving out any chances.

It was the 81st minute before a shot was fired on target. A quick break by Hucknall saw Dillon Rawson swing in a shot from out wide which smashed against the crossbar.

Melton almost stole all three points in the 93rd minute when the ball was sent into the six yard box and Palmer at the back post slid in to get his foot to it. But keeper Alfie Smith-Eccles got down to touch the ball around the post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melton now face have another tough away game next with a visit to third place Loughborough Students on Saturday.