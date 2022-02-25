Poachers offer a 'tough challenge' says Melton Town boss Tom Manship

Tom Manship. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tom Manship expects a ‘tough' test’as Melton Town prepare to lock horns with Boston for the first time this season.

The Poachers will visit Sign Right Park on Saturday as two sides go in search of valuable points in their quests to finish as high up the UCL Premier North table as possible.

“A tough challenge, the same as every week,” said manager Manship when asked what he expects this weekend (KO 3pm).

“They’re above us in the league and it’s going to be a tough challenge.”

Eighth-placed Melton are just six points behind the fifth-placed Poachers, who have struggled for form since Christmas, winless in their last four and with just one victory in their past eight contests.

However, Boston - who are currently training as normal despite police investigating human remains near their stadium - did show some battling spirit on Saturday as they scored two late goals to draw 4-4 at Quorn.

At the same time, Melton played out a 3-3 draw with in-form Loughborough Students.

The result pleased Manship following the previous week’s frustrating 4-2 home defeat to Leicester Nirvana.

“It was a great reaction from last week,” the manager said.

“I said to the lads in there, last week was unacceptable, for supporters, as management and towards themselves as players.

“(Drawing with Loughborough) was a good reaction and that’s what I’m pleased with.”

Melton are still in their first season at step five but Manship has been impressed with how the side have adapted to higher-level football.

He continued: “Since we’ve been back at home I’ve been really happy with it, apart from last week, and this week was another time I’ve been happy.

“I feel established in this division.