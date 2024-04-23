Play-off semi-final heartbreak for Melton Town as they are pipped by Loughborough Students

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That left the Reds facing a fourth season at Step 5 while the Students move on to the final against Skegness Town with the winners promoted to the Northern Premier League.

It was a very even and entertaining match which was ultimately decided by a single goal.

The game started at a fast pace with the first chance falling to the hosts in the third minute when a free kick found the head of James Cook, who put it narrowly over the bar.

Another long, diagonal ball was met by the head of Morales only for the ball to go inches wide of the far post.

Edwards then had a shot from distance which went just over the bar.

In the 22nd minute Melton were unlucky not to take the lead.

Dube had a great run which took him through the midfield before finding Palmer, who saw his shot blocked and fall nicely into the keeper's arms.

On the half-hour Anderson fired in a shot from 25 yards which Larsen fumbled. Palmer pounced onto the loose ball and clipped it over the keeper only for it to creep past the wrong side of the post. The resulting corner saw McRory meeting the ball with a great header which went inches wide.

A very tight first half changed as the Students went up a gear.

Fountain found himself some space and had an effort from the edge of the area which Harrison easily saved.

Then on the hour mark the hosts had a free kick which cleared the wall and had Harrison diving at full length to palm the ball around the post.

Minutes later and Fountain had a go which again needed a Harrison diving save.

Fountain then saw another cracking effort cleared off the line by McRory.

The pressure paid off in the 76th minute when Melton lost the ball in midfield.

The ball was played across the box and was met by Bangura who hit a sweet shot which found the back of the net.