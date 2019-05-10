Paul Anderson’s pro footballer fitness sessions set for Melton kick-off

A host of professional footballers will be heading to Melton over the next eight weeks offering allcomers the unique chance to train with them.

Melton’s Paul Anderson will be going back to his former school to head up Train With A Pro, a range of fitness sessions which begin at John Ferneley College on Monday.

George Thomson met Paul Anderson as an up-and-coming talent with Nottingham Forest academy EMN-190805-135832002

The former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest winger has teamed up with his personal trainer Liam Weekes to develop a series of football-specific fitness sessions aimed at all fitness levels and football abilities.

Anderson has persuaded several former team-mates and friends from his 14-year career to join the sessions.

They include former Leicester City and Forest defender Jack Hobbs, former Premier League stars Marlon Harewood and Matt Taylor, and Forest team-mates Guy Moussi and Nathan Tyson.

Fellow Melton professional George Thomson, currently piling up the goals for National League side Harrogate Town, will be another familiar local face involved.

“With the way the season has gone, I was so desperate to keep fit and be ready for my next opportunity so I told Liam I wanted to do lots of training over the summer,” Anderson said.

“We thought why don’t we open it up so anyone can come and be involved in it.

“We want to give people the chance to experience a professional footballer’s fitness session and get a feel for how intensely we work.”

The twice-weekly sessions will take place every Monday and Thursday until June 27, with two classes per evening. Each session costs £6.

The pair have come up with 18 different training sessions of football-related drills and circuits, with the rota of professionals taking it in turns to join in the sessions.

“It gives people something a little bit different,” he added. “We don’t think there is anything out there like this.

“I will be doing every session and will partner up with everyone at some point, and then there will be other footballers there throughout the summer doing the sessions.

“A lot of the ideas have come from pre-seasons I have done, and Liam has also come up with a lot of football-specific drills.”

Anderson, who is currently looking for a new club after an encouraging springtime with Plymouth Argyle, is keen to make the classes as inclusive as possible.

“Everyone will have a different level of fitness and football ability, and we won’t be doing anything that’s beyond anyone,” he explained.

“We want it to be fun and be similar to a football changing room environment with a bit of a laugh.

“But it will also be serious in helping people reach a good level of fitness at the same time.”

Each evening will begin with a group session for Year 9 and 10 from 3.45pm to 4.30pm followed by the main session for seniors from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

* To make sure of your place, book by calling Liam on 07929 454389 or email lweekes@johnferneley.org

Places may be available on the night on a first-come, first-served basis, with each session limited to 16.