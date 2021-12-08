Palmer hat-trick the icing on the cake as Melton Town hit five against 10-man Eastwood

Tyreace Palmer.

Saturday's emphatic first home win of the season, a 4-0 victory over Deeping Rangers, left the crowd optimistic as Melton Town entertained Eastwpood last night, writes Sam Ellis.

Again it was another game with stormy conditions which took both teams a time to adjust to as the early exchanges were spent in the midfield.

The first chance fell to Melton after some poor defending from the visitors saw Zak Munton stealing the ball and through on goal, but a last ditch tackle from Louis Anthony save their blushes.

In the 17th minute a collision between Cameron Gilchrist and Lavel White ended with the Eastwod man's elbow felling Gilchrist, resulting in a straight red.

Melton used the man advantage to dominate possession but Eastwood defended resolutely.

Ryan Calver had a shot from distance which went inches wide of bar and post.

The first shot on target came from the visitors when a mix up in the Melton defence had Finn Hunter pouncing on a loose ball and hammering in a shot which needed a finger tip save from Billy Harrison to prevent a goal.

A lovely through ball from Henry Dunn found Tyreace Palmer clear on goal but his chip of the keeper had the ball go agonisingly wide of the far post.

Just before the break Munton and Dunn played a one two which deflected off Slater and Munton's low shot went inches wide of the post.

The second half started pretty much as the first finished with Town on the front foot and patiently looking for gaps in the defence.

In the 51st minute the deadlock was broken when Calver went on a run into the box and slotted low past Rahtbone.

Melton doubled their lead in the 71st minute when a chip over the left back found Sam Beaver clear with a run down the line.

His low cross found Munton whose first time touch nestled in the bottom corner of the net.

Minutes later and it was three.

A ball into the box from Ryan Robbins was half vollied by Palmer, giving the keeper no chance as it found the top corner.

Seventy-eight minutes in and a Munton corner picked out Palmer unmarked in the six yard box and his glancing header went inside the far post to make it four.

The rout was complete in the 83rd minute when another Munton corner was headed in by the unmarked Palmer for his first hat-trick for the club.

A well deserved win for Melton who have now only two defeats in their last 10 games and have moved up to seventh in league.