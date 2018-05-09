North Leics Football League: Wymeswold title hopes dented by rivals Greenhill

Have your say

Wymeswold’s hopes of a famous treble were ended as rivals Greenhill YC took pole position in the title race after back-to-back meetings between the sides.

Greenhill edged out the County Intermediate Cup winners 3-2 in the Cobbin Trophy final last Thursday, despite a double from leading scorer Linford Harris who ended the season with 35 goals.

They then rubbed salt in the wound by replacing Wymeswold at the top of North Leicestershire League Premier on Saturday with a 3-1 win in the top-of-the-table clash.

Jacob McEnery got the Wymeswold consolation.

Shaun Wilkes’ side returned to the summit just days later as they ended their campaign with a 2-0 win at Measham Welfare on Tuesday.

Goals from Greg Fletcher and Alex Symon-Allen sent Wymeswold two points above Greenhill.

But Greenhill will take the title with victory in their final game on Saturday at eighth-placed Cossington Saints.