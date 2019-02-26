North Leicestershire League: Wymeswold boost title hopes

Have your say

Wymeswold FC Reserves strengthened their promotion claims in North Leicestershire League with a seven-goal rout on Saturday.

Linford Harris hit four as the Division Two leaders went seven points clear with a 7-2 win at Greenhill YC A.

Matthew Garner, Kaine Laird and sub Steve Marshall were also on target.

They can still be overtaken by Asfordby-based CK Dons who have three games in hand, and the two unbeaten teams meet this weekend.

Elsewhere in the division, Findlay Bishop claimed a hat-trick as Asfordby FC Development shared eight goals at Woodhouse Imperial.

Thomas Atherley was also on target on the 4-4 draw which keeps the visitors in fifth.

In Division One, Bottesford were thrashed 6-0 at third-placed Shepshed Amateurs, and their reserves side fared no better in Division Three.

Their promotion hopes took a hit when they were beaten 3-1 at home by Sutton Bonington Reserves, Robert Stecko with the consolation.