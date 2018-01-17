North Leicestershire League: Robinson hat-trick boosts Bottesford promotion hopes

Have your say

Bottesford FC moved into second spot in Division One of the North Leicestershire League after a five-star performance.

Alex Robinson’s hat-trick and goals from Ross Bland and Tom Richardson gave them a 5-1 win at Loughborough United to move within six points of leaders Kegworth Imperial.

In Division Three, Asfordby Development kept pace with leaders Wymeswold Reserves after both sides enjoyed comfortable wins on Saturday.

Goals from Matthew Garner, Luke Howitt and Curtis Mildenhall helped unbeaten Wymeswold win at fourth-placed Loughborough FC A and make it nine wins from 10 this season.

Asfordby’s second string also maintained their unbeaten record in the league with a 4-0 victory at mid-table Castle Donington Reserves.

Charlie Richards grabbed all four goals for Simon Atherley’s side who remain four points behind their title rivals, and clear of the chasing pack who have all played more games than the top two.