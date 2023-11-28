No mercy as Melton Town dispatch bottom side Pinchbeck United with second half goals rush

Melton Town continued their pursuit of the UCL Premier North title with a second half goals rush for a convincing 4-0 home win over bottom club Pinchbeck United, writes Sam Ellis.

They remain second and now prepare for Saturday's tough visit of fifth-placed Skegness Town.

It took nearly 50 minutes to break down a resolute Pinchbeck on Saturday, but when they did they were clinical.

Melton started as expected on the front foot, dominating possession.

Greg Mills - broke the deadlock on Saturday. Pic by Mark Woolterton.

The first chance came in the sixth minute when Greg Mills went easily past two defenders before floating a cross to the back post where Tom Wakely stretched out a foot only for Lewis Cox to touch the ball around the upright.

Syme Mulvaney was unlucky when a slick run and shot was deflected over the bar.

Mills had another effort when he cut in and let go of a rasping shot which shaved the crossbar.

The last chance of the half again saw Mills running across the edge of the area and having his low shot hit the foot of the post.

But the deadlock was eventually broken two minutes into the second half when Wakely went down the right and his low cross was met by Mills with a half volley that found the bottom corner of the net.

Brailsford went on a weaving run, beating the keeper and finding Palmer open in the six yard box, but his shot was blocked on the line.

Mulvaney then had an effort from 25 yards out which had Cox at full stretch to touch the ball around the post.

On the 73rd minute Mills played a superb through ball to Palmer who was clear on goal and slipped the ball under Cox to make it two for Melton.

The hosts extended their lead minutes later when a quick counter attack saw Calver playing in Palmer, whose low cross found Wakely unmarked in the six yard box for a tap-in.

Pinchbecks first real effort came in the 88th minute when the ball was sent into Melton's box and, after a pinball scramble, it fell to Kanu, whose resulting shot went high and wide.