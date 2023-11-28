No mercy as Melton Town dispatch bottom side Pinchbeck United with second half goals rush
and live on Freeview channel 276
They remain second and now prepare for Saturday's tough visit of fifth-placed Skegness Town.
It took nearly 50 minutes to break down a resolute Pinchbeck on Saturday, but when they did they were clinical.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Melton started as expected on the front foot, dominating possession.
The first chance came in the sixth minute when Greg Mills went easily past two defenders before floating a cross to the back post where Tom Wakely stretched out a foot only for Lewis Cox to touch the ball around the upright.
Syme Mulvaney was unlucky when a slick run and shot was deflected over the bar.
Mills had another effort when he cut in and let go of a rasping shot which shaved the crossbar.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The last chance of the half again saw Mills running across the edge of the area and having his low shot hit the foot of the post.
But the deadlock was eventually broken two minutes into the second half when Wakely went down the right and his low cross was met by Mills with a half volley that found the bottom corner of the net.
Brailsford went on a weaving run, beating the keeper and finding Palmer open in the six yard box, but his shot was blocked on the line.
Mulvaney then had an effort from 25 yards out which had Cox at full stretch to touch the ball around the post.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On the 73rd minute Mills played a superb through ball to Palmer who was clear on goal and slipped the ball under Cox to make it two for Melton.
The hosts extended their lead minutes later when a quick counter attack saw Calver playing in Palmer, whose low cross found Wakely unmarked in the six yard box for a tap-in.
Pinchbecks first real effort came in the 88th minute when the ball was sent into Melton's box and, after a pinball scramble, it fell to Kanu, whose resulting shot went high and wide.
The best goal of the game came in the 90th minute when Palmer had a shot well saved and the resulting corner found Anderson who cooly curled the ball into the top corner of the net.