No happy homecoming as Melton Town are beaten by leaders Sherwood Colliery

Melton were returning home after six away games in succession and in good spirits after ending a run of just one point out of 15 in 2024 with a resounding 6-0 away win last week at AFC Mansfield.

But they made a poor start as a clearance from halfway caused confusion between Melton’s Lewis Carr and keeper Bill Harrison, allowing Craig Westcarr to run the ball into an empty net with only three minutes gone.

It was not until the 28th minute that Melton produced an effort on goal, Ryan Calver’s 25-yard effort parried by Jordan Pierrepont.

Ryan Calver - came close for Melton at Sherwood.

On 35 minutes Town came even closer as Tyreace Palmer hit the post from 12 yards.