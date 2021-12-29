New year could ring out changes, says Holwell Sports boss Miller

Kyle Reek was on target at Harrowby. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Holwell Sports boss Neil Miller expects the new year to bring a change in a number of rivals’ fortunes.

As clubs enter the second half of the United Counties League Division One campaign, many chairmen begin re-evaluating their expectations - and making changes.

“It’s always a difficult period because this is the time when clubs asses their budgets for the season,” Miller said.

“Are they in the right place they want to be for the money they’re spending? If they are it continues, if they’re not that gets pulled a little bit and you can start to see some teams coming through.”

Miller hopes stability can be maintained at Welby Road and changes elsewhere can play into Sports’ hands.

Yet, at the same time, wants his squad to show more consistency in the second half of the campaign.

He added: “We know our budget is quite small compared to others and lads stay around, so it gives us the chance to kick on.

“However, you’ve got to back it up. You can’t just play a good game and rest on your laurels for the next three.

“You’ve got to pick the bad points out the wins and make them better and maintain the things you do well.”

Sports ended 2021 16th in Division One following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw on the road at eighth-place Harrowby United.

Kyle Reek put Sports ahead at the Environcom Stadium, before Luke Andersen pulled the Arrows level.