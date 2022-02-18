New loanees could boost Melton Town FC this weekend

Melton Town FC's clubhouse EMN-220218-161448001

But he admits he is probably being too harsh on the lads, with several being asked to play out of position to fill gaps left by injuries.

That situation should improve by the time Melton play Loughborough Students this weekend though, as Manship is looking to bring in a couple of loan players to cover the central midfield.

“As a club and a team we were disappointed,” said the Melton Town boss, reflecting on their 4-2 defeat by fellow midtable side Leicester Nirvana, which saw goals from Sam Wilson and Paul Anderson.

“Since we have been back at our home ground in the middle of October I have been pleased with every single performance.

“Saturday was the first time I was disappointed, but we definitely have the group to bounce back from that and put that right.

“Having said that, I’m probably being too harsh. We have three centre midfielders out with possible long-term injuries and we were filling the gap with defenders and strikers.

“Hopefully I’m bringing in a couple on loan to help the squad, as asking players to play out of position long term isn’t ideal.”

Melton Town FC first team manager Tom Manship EMN-210923-102930002

And Melton will need to be at full strength this Saturday when they host Loughborough Students at Melton Sports Village.

Melton are currently seventh in the UCL Premier Division North, with their visitors three places above in fourth after just five defeats in their 22 games.

“They are one of the best sides in the league,” added Manship.

“But that’s why we want to be in this league. We’ll prepare correctly and hopefully get a positive result.”

Now with only ten games of the season left to play, the side will kick on to finish in the best position they can.

“This is the highest level Melton Mowbray have ever played at,” added Manship.