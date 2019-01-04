New Asfordby FC manager Lee Mann set for debut

Have your say

Lee Mann is set for his competitive bow as Asfordby FC manager as the Leicestershire Senior League returns on Saturday.

The league granted Asfordby an extended fixture break ahead of the customary Christmas fortnight following the departure of manager Jon Allsop, his management team and several players.

While out of action, Asfordby have slipped to the foot of Division One with three points, 11 adrift of fourth-bottom Allexton and New Parks.

Former Melton Mowbray FC captain Mann has brought in a management team of familiar Melton football faces and has spent the last three weeks recruiting a new squad.

They get their first league test on Saturday when they host third-placed Saffron Dynamo at Hoby Road (kick-off 3pm).