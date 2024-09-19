FootGolf action

Some of the nation’s top FootGolf players – a sport which combines golfing and footballing skills – will be competing in Melton Mowbray this weekend.

The FootGolf Association of England's National Club League Finals 2024 are taking place at the town’s Sysonby Acres on Saturday and Sunday.

Clubs and leading players from all over the country will be playing for the national FootGolf Club winners title.

Organisers expect as many as 100 competitors from clubs all over the nation to travel to Melton Mowbray for this popular end-of-season tournament.

Paul Boulton, director and head of the FootGolf Association of England, said: "At the end of every season we come together at one venue and play out for the national club title.

"FootGolf's popularity is rocketing right now because it's so easy to play - to begin with.

"To see what's possible with practice and dedication, our club league finals this weekend will be a showcase of FootGolf skills for spectators."

Dean Rees, CEO, Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which owns and manages the venue, said: "We're delighted to welcome The FootGolf Association of England's National Club League Finals 2024 to Sysonby Acres.

"We expanded the course earlier this year to create a better FootGolf experience for players, and offer a full-size, 18-hole course for clubs and competitions like this."

Played on a regular golf course with larger holes, FootGolfers kick a football from the tee towards the hole with the fewest kicks possible.

The game follows the same principles as regular golf.