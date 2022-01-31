Munton nets brace as Melton Town fight off late rally to beat Pinchbeck United in seven goal contest

Zak Munton. Photo: Craig Harrison

Melton Town welcomed Pinchbeck United to Signright Park after beating them away 4-1earlier in the season, writes Dean Williams.

After last week's strong performance against Heather St John's, chatter amongst the Pork Pie Army suggested this could be one-way traffic.

With 183 in attendance, Town were looking to get amongst the goals early on and they didn't have to wait long.

Five minutes in and a hit and hope by Harry Peasgood from outside the box was lost in the sun by Bill Harrison in goal for Town, and the hosts were 1-0 down.

A goal from nowhere against the run of play.

Town began to play some expansive football with Paul Anderson running at them on one side and Tom Harris on the other wing, Pinchbeck happy to clear their lines.

It wasn't long before the scores were level, 13 minutes in and Zak Munton pulled one across for Cam Gilchrist to drive home.

The home went go looking for another with Pinchbeck camped in their half.

On 21 mins Cam Smith's header was well saved by Alex Smith in goal.

Munton and Smith shared a great interchange of play, causing the opposition centre halves all sorts of bother and within minutes Town went 3-1 up through that man Munton, reacting quickest after Sam Beaver's attempt was saved.

Melton were happy to play the ball around and take their time, controlling the midfield with Ryan Calver seeming to be everywhere.

As the half came to a close Smith slotted one home.

From the off Melton went on the attack but chances weren't coming as easy until the 53rd minute when Munton grabbed his second as he slid home following a Beaver run across the box.

Town were coasting and make two substitutions, changing formation and shape.

The next 10 minutes saw the game become more even with the home side defending more, captain Leon Fray clearing up a couple of chances.

Pinchbeck pulled one back on 70 minutes through Kyle Onyon, who had come on as a substitute.

Munton looked to complete his hat-trick and Jordan Lever tested the United keeper.

With six minutes to go a shot from Onyon from at least 25 yards evaded Harrison in goal as it looped over his head - and suddenly it's game.

With Pinchbeck pushing for an equaliser, Melton's predicament is made worse as Jesse Hammond pulled his hamstring, the hosts finishing with 10 men.

In the 94th minute a Pinchbeck header goes narrowly wide but Melton hang on for the points.