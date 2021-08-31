Munton at the double as Melton Town secure three points at Leicester Nirvana

Sam Muggleton. Photo: Eric Brown

Zak Munton netted a double as Melton Town left Leicester Nirvana with three points on Monday.

Town's Bank Holiday contest was the second match in three days, so Tom Manship rang out the changes to freshen the team. Five, in all, writes Sam Ellis.

Town dominated the early part of the match with Harris flashing a shot across the goalline while a move which involved Hammond and Munton saw the latter curling a shot towards the top corner of the goal, which called on Wood to deny him with an excellent diving save.

The keeper was at it again when Muggleton floated a cross into the six yard box and a Storey header needed the quick reactions of the keeper to palm it away.

In the 16th minute Nirvana's first attack brought them rewards when a diagonal cross caught Storey out and Harrison was chipped.

Melton almost had an immediate reply when the ball was fired into the Nirvana box. There were some good shouts for handball and, as the ball was fired back into the area, Munton managed to put the ball the wrong side of the post.

Melton piled on the pressure and eventually got the equaliser just before the half hour.

A Muggleton long throw had Wood flapping at it and knocking the ball into his own net.

Melton then took the lead just before half time after Mulvaney made a weaving run into the box and slipped a pass to Munton, who slotted past the diving keeper.

Then a repeat of Saturday as Town came out for the second half and conceded within the first minute when Thompson was allowed to run down the wing.

His cross to Gonga was tapped past Harrison.

The game slowly became a stalemate as both teams failed to break through the defences.

With seven minutes left Melton grabbed the three points when a ball was played to Hammond on the edge of the box and slipped in Munton.

He made no mistake by thumping the ball into the bottom corner.

This was a hard fought win for Melton, who are slowly adjusting to the higher level of football.