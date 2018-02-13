Mowbray Rangers Tigers turn on the style in Market Harborough rout

Mowbray Rangers Tigers Under 13s travelled to Market Harborough on a cold and windy morning.

Playing on a heavy pitch, all of the elements were against them, but they put in their most complete performance of the season to leave with a 9-0 victory to stay on the heels of league leaders Kirby Muxloe.

Mowbray took the lead when Finch whipped in a vicious cross which went in off the full-back for an own goal.

The lead was doubled when the industrious Woodcock was brought down in the box and he converted the resulting spot-kick.

Barker drove in a low free-kick for the third before further goals from Lomas, and two from Kirk, gave the visitors a 6-0 half-time lead.

Harborough started the second half a little better, venturing into the Mowbray half, but the defence of Brown, Ward, Pole and Parker ensured keeper Bailey did not have a shot to save.

Barker added two more goals to complete his hat-trick and good interplay between Finch and Brighty forced a corner which right-back Rudkin headed home to finish the game.