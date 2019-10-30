Mowbray Rangers impress in AFC Andrews draw

Have your say

Fast-improving Mowbray Rangers Under 13s produced their best performance of the season at AFC Andrews on Sunday and were unlucky not to take all three points.

The hosts started strongly with fast flowing football and deservedly took the lead after a fine shot from the edge of the box.

But Andrews took their foot off the pedal, allowing Mowbray a foothold in the game and the visitors took control.

The midfield trio of Doherty, Mandzuik and Brunning dominated with power and guile to allow Presbury to run the home defence raged.

His powerful run led to the equaliser when he was brought down, allowing Piechowicz to fire in the resulting penalty.

The second half was also played at a high tempo and Mowbray were guilty of missing numerous chances, including another penalty.

They eventually went ahead when Presbury was again fouled and Radford smashed home Mowbray’s third spot-kick.

But against the run of play Andrews snatched a late equaliser on the break.

Rangers’ defence was well marshalled by Davies, one of their newest signings, a performance deserving great credit, while man-of-the-match Doherty controlled the game with his best performance of the season.