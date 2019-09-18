Mowbray Rangers Girls open their account at Cottesmore

Have your say

After two defeats from their opening two games Mowbray Rangers Girls U15s travelled to local rivals Cottesmore and racked up a 13-1 win.

Manager Farrow needed a positive reaction and Rangers started well, passing quickly and opening up the Cottesmore defence.

Manning scored a quick brace and then headed in Mcdaid’s great cross for her hat-trick.

Cottesmore were depleted by injuries as Drummy and Mcdaid goals made it 5-0 at half-time.

Mowbray’s defence of Farrow, Cook-Snow and Biggadyke stood firm, along with keeper Scallon, and Rangers started the second half as they had finished the first, pressing and looking for quick breaks down the right from Henley O’Sullivan.

Cottesmore played some great football despite their numbers, but two goals from O’Sullivan and three more for Manning, one from Farow’s great ball out from the back, rewarded Mowbray for their superb play and passing.

Moule rifled a finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box, but Cottesmore played their part, despite the injuries, and were rewarded with a well-worked goal.

Cook-Snow fired a 35-yard free-kick into the bottom corner before Baker latched onto a super cross to smash home and cap the scoring.

The defence continued to look strong, supported by great play from Houghton and Cardwell to cap a very pleasing performance.