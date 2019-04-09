Mowbray Rangers celebrate league and cup honours

Have your say

Mowbray Rangers Under 12s clinched the league title against closest rivals Croft despite without being at their best throughout.

The away side started strongly, but with the back three of Radford, Twittey and Mandziuk in top form they hardly troubled the home keeper.

Mowbray Rangers Tigers U10s with the Knockout Cup EMN-190904-121207002

Rangers took the lead against the run of play when the league’s top goalscorer Piechowicz scored after good work from Presbury.

The rest of the half was quite even, but Piechowicz completed a quickfire hat-trick, the second goal coming from the penalty spot.

The second half was very similar to the first half with Croft on the front foot.

They eventually scored with two penalties which goalkeeper Earl nearly saved on both occasions.

Rangers re-established control with a fourth goal of individual brilliance from Piechowicz who curled a 20-yard shot into the top corner.

Mowbray celebrated as they knew they had finally clinched a title they had deserved after 14 wins and a draw from 15 games.

They want to finish the season in style and remain unbeaten, but still have three tough fixtures left to negotiate.

The management team of Bitmead, Brunning and O’Brien congratulated the team on their great achievements and thanked all of the parents for their support.

* There was more silverware for the Asfordby Hill-based club when Mowbray Rangers Tigers Under 10s secured a cup final victory.

Tigers took on a spirited Market Harborough side in the Leicester and District Mutual Football League Knockout Cup which ended with a thrilling final.

Harborough Town piled on the pressure, but Mowbray constantly tested the opposition to eventually run out worthy winners.