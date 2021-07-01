Mowbray Rangers are Premier League champs after dramatic final game victory

Mowbray Rangers are the champions.

An incredible day saw Mowbray Rangers U16s lions claim the Premier League title.

Mowbray went into the game against championship rivals Aylestone Park knowing that only a win would secure the title as they sat two points behind leaders Aylestone going into a final game showdown at the Asfordby Hill ground.

A large crowd gathered to witness what would turn out to be a thriller.

The game started with the home side on the front front trying to get out the blocks to give themselves a good footing in the game.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t to be as, after 10 minutes, it was Aylestone that took the lead from the penalty spot to make it 1-0 to the away side.

This really sparked Mowbray into life.

Attack after attack came from the home side and eventually that paid off from a set piece which saw the ball knocked down at the back post to central defender Leo Riley, who coolly slotted the ball home from a few yards out.

This saw in a period of end-to-end football with two quality sides going toe-to-toe.

With half time looming Rangers again found themselves with another dangerous free kick and another set piece would aid them in taking the lead.

The ball was struck towards goal by winger Freddie McGrady which deflected and found its way to centre half Jai Wedgwood, who tucked the ball under the Aylestone keeper to make it 2-1 to Mowbray.

The second half began in much the same fashion.

Both teams again showed desire and quality to try get a crucial goal.

The next goal came after some superb attacking play from Mowbray as Aylestone could not get the ball clear on the edge of their own box.

The ball was held up brilliantly by Mowbray winger Bayley Purkis, who laid off team captain Jack York.

He then curled the ball beautifully into the corner past a stranded goalkeeper to make it 3-1 to Mowbray.

The win was well in their hands now but the drama had nowhere near finished.

Aylestone park are a very successful team filled with talent and they weren’t going to give up their place at the top of the table without a fight.

The Leicester-based side started to get on top knowing that they could get away with a draw and still be crowned champions.

As the tension began to mount on the Lions they struggled to clear their lines and Aylestone pounced in the box to make it 3-2 - game on.

This saw a period in game where spirit and desire would be the key factors in the end result.

Number nine Tallen Burt raced through the Aylestone defence to then skilfully slot the ball under onrushing goalkeeper to find the bottom corner to make it 4-2 to Mowbray, sparking more jubilant scenes.

With 15 minutes left to play, Aylestone hit back again with another good finish from inside the area to make the score 4-3.

It was gung ho from the Leicester side with attack after attack, to which Mowbray’ s rear guard stood firm.

Last ditch heroics from defender Rriley and then Brook Isherwood saw two goalline clearances to keep Mowbray’s slender lead in tact.

The final crucial moment came with merely eight minutes or so to play when a fine counter attack from the Lions again saw Burt racing towards the Aylestone goal.

The ball over the top from midfield saw Burt just get to the ball ahead of Aylestone keeper to slot the ball into the bottom corner, 5-3 to Mowbray.

The final whistle came which sparked huge celebrations from all players and coaches involved at Mowbray as the title was confirmed.