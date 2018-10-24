Mowbray forced to settle for draw

Mowbray were forced to settle for a point at basement side Oadby despite dominating for long spells.

The visitors bombarded the Oadby goal in the first 20 minutes with chances falling to Baker, Henley O’Sullivan, Drummy and Keenan.

However, they could not find the breakthrough.

On the counter-attack it was Oadby who struck first with a long ball and then a shot from the right which Scallon couldn’t save.

The away side were stunned by the goal and came surging back at Oadby.

The impressive Henley O’Sullivan constantly ran at the defence and put some sublime balls across the box, but again Rangers could not convert despite their pressure.

More shots from Moule and captain Farrow this time were defended stoutly by the home side, until a lovely shot from Keenan levelled the scores.

The second half saw a more open looking game with end to end football and both sides creating chances, and when faced one on one it was Scallon who kept Rangers in the game with a superb low save to deny the home side.

With 20 minutes left a foul on Keenan saw McDaid step up for the free kick just outside the box, and what a free kick it was.

A superb left-footed curling shot which put the away side ahead 2-1.

Rangers had more chances to finish off Oadby but the home side hit a late equaliser to complete a frustrating day for the visitors.

Rangers : Scallon, Cook Snow, Farrow, Mcdaid, Moule, Henley O’Sullivan, Biggadyke, Drummy, Keenan, Baker.