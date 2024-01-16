More away misery for Melton Town as they lose at struggling Newark & Sherwood

Melton Town's promotion hopes were rocked by a 3-1 UCL Premier North defeat at struggling Newark & Sherwood United on Saturday, writes Sam Ellis.

Ryan Calver - set up late consolation for Melton.

Melton headed up the A46 aiming to turn around their away form only to suffer their seventh away loss in their last nine trips.

It was a disappointing defeat to a team fighting relegation and with another nine games on the road from the remaining 15 matches it is something manager Tom Manship will be keen to improve with the play-offs in mind.

This was a good performance from Newark, who took their chances well and easily deserved their three points.

Melton drop to fourth in the league with the visit of in-form third-placed promotion rivals Loughborough Students ahead on Saturday.

It was the hosts that started the better last Saturday and within the first minute Michael Jones had an effort from the edge of the area which needed a good save from Harrison.

Just three minutes later Newark were in the lead. A corner was cleared as far as Moran who sent the ball back into the box. It missed two defenders and fell to Tom Jones, whose half volley found the back of the net.

Melton struggled to carve any chances whilst Newark looked dangerous on the break.

On the half hour a cross from the right found Jones unmarked in the six yard box, but his cushioned header went over the bar.

Melton’s first half chance came from a short corner which was then sent to the far post where McRory had a free header which went inches wide.

The very next attack saw the hosts get the ball into Melton's box where Sketchery's close range shot had Harrison making a great block on the line.

Just before half-time the hosts doubled their lead.

The ball was swung into the box and Sketchery had a low shot from three yards out blocked on the line only for the ball to deflect to Liam Moran, who had a tap-in.

The second half started with Melton putting pressure on Newark, but it was the hosts that stretched the lead in the 68th minute when a quick break saw Sketchery sprint down the right before playing in Moran, who touched the ball past Harrison.

With 12 minutes remaining a Calver cross found Palmer in the box and his header beat Woolley for a consolation.