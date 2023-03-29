More away day joy for Melton Town

Action from Melton's win at Belper.

A first-half strike from Kairo Edwards-John and a second-half penalty from debutant Greg Mills were enough to take the points on a day when the Reds weren’t at their best.

Belper were on the front foot from the off and working half chances early as Melton were slow out of the traps.

However, on the back of consecutive clean sheets for the first time this season, Town’s defence held firm as Bill Harrison pulled off a fine, close-quarters, save from Kieran O’Connell.

The Reds gained a foot hold in the match and began to play the smooth attacking football to which the Pork Pie Army has become accustomed.

Tom Wakley almost scored in the 22nd minute with an inspired backheel, but Curtis Hall was alert between the posts for United and got down well to make a great stop.

A balanced first half saw the action swinging back and forth, with the telling blow struck by an in-form Edwards-John in the 34th minute.

Pat Fini advanced along the left touchline, swinging in a cross that Wakley deftly brought down, teeing up Edwards-John to turn and stroke the ball in to the bottom left corner of the net.

Despite the poor conditions, Melton pressed on admirably, looking for a second goal that would surely secure the three points. Syme Mulvany had an effort from the edge of the box that was narrowly wide.

Mills, a former teammate of manager Tom Manship, had worked hard on his debut, providing an outlet for the defence to earn some respite, and found his reward when he was brought down in the box in the 68th minute.

Mills picked himself up and took responsibility for the spot kick, sending Hall the wrong way and doubling Town’s lead.

Belper huffed and puffed as they searched for a way back in to the match, but Melton’s hard work snuffed out any foray forward as the Reds earned a third straight clean sheet and a 2-0 win that keeps them in fourth place.