Harry Allcock netted Saturday's consolation. Photo: Oliver Atkin

The mission statement remains the same for Holwell Sports as they head into what could be a season-defining Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Following last week’s 4-1 reverse at Dunkirk, Sports face a home double still knowing that three points will guarantee their United Counties League Division One survival.

Fourteenth-place St Andrews visit Welby Road on Saturday, followed by the arrival of Harrowby United, currently 10th, on Monday (both 3pm).

Sports have struggled for points in recent weeks but neither of their opponents arrive in top form as St Andrews have won one of their last seven while the Arrows are winless in eight.

With third-bottom Graham Street Prims and second-bottom Blackstones both winning at the weekend, the gap between Holwell and the relegation zone was narrowed to seven points with three games of the campaign to go.

But while Sports know they need one more win to finish above the bottom three, the pressure remains firmly on the shoulders of the chasing two who cannot afford to drop points on the home straight.

Prims entertain West Bridgford and travel to Clifton All Whites this weekend while Stones are away at Gedling Miners Welfare and Bourne Town.

If either is to taste defeat this Bank Holiday weekend they will be relegated, while a draw would leave them only able to pull level with Sports, who have a superior goal difference.

Were Blackstones and Prims to draw any of their final three matches then a single point would be enough to guarantee Sports safety while two points from their season run-in could also do the job if their goal difference remains better.