Miller wants to be more savvy as Holwell Sports prepare for Radford test

Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

Holwell Sports boss Neil Miller believes his side will have to pick their battles wisely as they look to pull further away from the bottom three.

The Sports boss would love his side to play attractive flowing football, but knows that results remain the main thing for a club nine points clear of the United Counties League Division One drop zone.

The summer’s shake-up of the non-league pyramid saw a number of changes to the sides competing in the league, Miller observing the league is more physically combative this year.

“Having a conversation with the Blackstones manager, he alluded to how physical this league is,” Miller said.

“How you don’t have as much time on the ball, compared to some of the teams who were in the UCL last year. It’s different.

“There are teams in this league who are very back to front.

“We have tried to play a little bit more and sometimes that’s been to our detriment and sometimes that’s worked for us.

“It’s all about picking a time an a place. It’s been our Achilles’ heel at times.”

Miller believes lessons have been learned from this tough campaign.

He added: “It’s a tougher league than I expected, and probably the players as well.

“However, we all need to adapt and we’ve been slow in adapting to that as you can see by our league position.

“I need to be a little more savvy in what we do.

“It’s always nice to be more appealing on the eye to fans who come and watch us, but when it’s appealing to the eye and you’re not winning games you have to reassess.

“We need to look forwards to get out of the position we’re in.”

Holwell, currently 19th in the table, face a tough task as they host fourth-place Radford on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The promotion-chasing Pheasants put back-to-back defeats against Harrowby United and St Andrews behind them at the weekend as they won 4-1 at Barrow Town.