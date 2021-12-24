Miller wants Holwell Sports to end year with one final win at Harrowby

Neil Miller. Photo: Tim Williams

Holwell Sports will conclude their 2021 match action at Harrowby United - with manager Neil Miller wanting to give the fans one final victory.

However, he knows there are no guarantees in what he has described as a ‘tougher league’.

The summer reshuffle of the non-league pyramid has, Miller believes, strengthened the United Counties League Division One North.

Tuesday’s trip to Lincolnshire to face eighth-place Harrowby (KO 3pm) is Sports’ only contest of the festive period.

“Christmas time doesn’t feel, or seem, as busy as it has over previous seasons,” the Holwell manager said.

“We know the travelling isn’t as extensive as it was last season. The caveat to that is we have found there are no easy games in this league.

“Without being disrespectful to what the UCL was last season, this is a tougher league.

“Whatever team you come up against, they all have the same respect given to them whether they’re top or bottom, otherwise you come unstuck.

“I’m looking forward to the Christmas period, it’s a good time to get crowds in. Hopefully, we can give our fans something to cheer.”

With just one game left this calendar year, Miller is hoping his squad will have the chance to recharge the batteries ahead of a return to action on Tuesday.

“If I take my football hat off, the joy of life around Christmas is also about spending time with family,” he added.

“There are things we want to work on, but we’re also aware that to put smiles on faces and invigorate people, they need to spend time with the people they love as well.

“That can be just as beneficial as spending a Tuesday and Thursday on a training ground. Family time can really help.”

Holwell sit 16th in the table following Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat to promotion chasing Hucknall Town.

Asfordby were beaten 4-2 at Anstey Town in the Everards Leicestershire Senior League Division One on Saturday, Charlie Richards scoring their consolations.