Melton lost at Heanor

Melton’s first real attack brought them success. Tom Wakley played a one two with a lovely flick and sent a low ball into the area, Toby Fura’s shot was blocked and it fell to Paul Anderson to tap in at the back post.

The hosts slowly got themselves into the game and in the 22nd minute their first shot on target came from a quick counter attack and an effort from the edsge of the area from Taylor had Josh Barnes at full strength to make a great diving save.

Then on the half hour a free-kick out wide was played into Melton’s danger area and Marley Fearon found himself free to nod the ball in for a deserved equaliser.

Then on the stroke of half time a Heanor throw in into midfield saw Jamie Sleigh playing the ball through Melton’s defence and Sacha Markelic was free to slot the ball past Barnes to put the hosts in the lead at the break.

Heanor dominated the early stages of the second half Taylor had an effort from the edge of the area which needed a good save and a Sleigh cross found Markelic whose half volley went inches wide.

Then in the 57th minute a defensive error was pounced upon by Sleigh who slotted past Barnes only for the ball to hit the foot of the far post.

Greg Mills came on as substitute on the hour and his first action was to send in a corner which Tyreace Palmer powerfully headed in at the near post.

Melton started to put pressure on the hosts looking for the winner and were sucker punched in the 75th minute when a corner found Max Thornberry free at the back post to send a powerful header into the top corner.