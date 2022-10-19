Melton Town's unbeaten run ends at Pinchbeck United

Melton fell to a first defeat in four.

Sam Muggleton’s goal wasn’t enough as the Knights scored either side of the break to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

The match started well for Melton and Mason Lee and Jorrin John both swung balls in to the area that first saw Tom Wakley crowded out and then Tom Manship and Paul Anderson were both unable to get anything on the ball.

With just over five minutes until the break, the only real moment of quality in the first half saw Andre Williams beat two defenders and curl a shot in to the top right corner.

The Reds started the second half brightly, Wakley heading an early chance narrowly wide and Anderson smashing a free-kick off the crossbar. The former Forest winger had another effort on goal moments later. Alex Smith spilled the shot but no one had followed the shot in and the keeper was able to claim at the second attempt.

Pinchbeck capitalised when Smith pumped the ball long to Avelino Vieira, who managed to shake free and rifle an effort past Bill Harrison to double the hosts’ lead.

Jesse Hammond tested Smith with a turn and shot from the edge of the area, but the United keeper tipped it over the bar at full stretch.

A series of corners for Town eventually lead to a goal when Muggleton headed home at the near post in the 71st minute.