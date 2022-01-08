Melton Town's match postponed, Holwell Sports return to action

Melton Town v Leicester Nirvana is postponed. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Melton Town's UCL Premier North match against Leicester Nirvana has been postponed.

The club announced on social media that the contest, due to take place this afternoon, will now be re-arranged for a later date.

It is believed the match was postponed due to the finalising of paperwork following the installation of the club's new state-of-the-art 3G playing surface.

Town manager Tom Manship said he had 'no comment' to make regarding the situation.

Holwell Sports' Division One contest at West Bridgford will go ahead this afternoon.