Melton Town's FA Vase run is halted at giantkilling Clay Cross

Melton Town missed out on creating more club history on Saturday as their FA Vase adventure came to a halt in a 1-0 Third Round Proper defeat at Clay Cross Town.

The Reds had never been past the First Round Proper until this season.

But they knew this trip to Clay Cross was a potential banana skin with the home side going great guns a division below them, sitting top of UCL Division One with 14 wins and a draw in their last 17 matches.

And so it proved as Clay Cross reached Round Four for the first time.

Melton joint player-coach Rob Peet said: “It was a disappointing result, though we were pleased with our performance. We made lots of chances on a tricky pitch but just didn't take any while they scored a decent goal.

"It is the furthest we've been in the competition. We want to improve every year and we have. This is a new benchmark for us and we will just keep building on that.”

Melton head for struggling Hucknall Town in UCL Premier North action this Saturday and he added: “The league is our priority and we are aiming to get out of it this year.

“We will regroup and go to Hucknall on Saturday with a positive mentality.”

The first half saw Clay Cross in the ascendancy possession wise, but the few efforts they got in were just wide of the target.

The visitors had the best chance minutes before the break when Kieran Hayes broke through only for Millers keeper Charlie Dando to block the ball back towards the striker, whose second effort looked goal bound until Liam Vardy flew in to make a last gasp goal line clearance.

Within three minutes of the second half, the tie settling goal saw goal machine Ross Duggan create space to fire home across the Melton keeper.

Ahmed Tahar got in a snap shot for Clay Cross that the Melton keeper saved, but from then on Melton threw everything at the home goal.

Will Norcross saw his effort blocked, Dando saved a Hayes shot with the follow up striking the foot of the post, and then made a smart save to deny Harry Wakefield before he smothered the loose ball at the feet of Damien McCrory.

With nine minutes left the woodwork saved Clay Cross once more as Kalis Gore’s sweet strike tested the crossbar.