Melton Town's FA Vase hopes ended as attention turns back to league

Melton's Henry Dunn is congratulated on his goal against Kimberley. Photo: Mark Woolterton.

It was Melton’s last hope of cup progress this season and came ahead of Wednesday’s home league game with Wisbech Town which will see them aim to move back into the UCL Premier North top three.

It took only ten minutes for the deadlock to be broken on Saturday when a through ball split Town’s defence and James Shaw went clear on goal, slipping the ball under the on-coming Bill Harrison.

Melton upped the pressure looking for an equaliser. Tom Manship’s first time shot went inches over the bar, then a Manship corner was met with a powerful header from Henry Eze which went just over the crossbar before Henry Dunn’s strike from the edge of the area went just wide.

Then on the half hour mark, Harrison had to tip a Tom Jones round the post, before a ball over the top of the visitors’ defence found Paul Anderson who swung in a cross to the back post but Manship’s effort smacked the foot of the post.

Two minutes before half time Kimberley extended their lead when the ball was given away in midfield and Louis Nicholson drove into the box and slotted the ball into the far corner.

The second half started with Anderson clearing off the line from Josh Barr-Rostron’s shot, but Melton soon pulled a goal back when a throw-in found Dunn who weaved past three defenders before letting fly with a rising shot finding the top corner.

Melton were now dominating. Zak Munton had a turn and shot which went just wide, then Mulvany had a run down the right before striking the ball from a tight angle that needed Matty White to tip the ball over the bar. The resulting corner saw an Eze header being cleared off the line.

Dunn sent in a low cross from the wing which saw Tom Wakley touching the ball for it to hit the outside of the post.

Ryan Calver also turned provider from the right touch line sending in a low cross which found Wakley with an open net but the ball was deflected over the bar then in the 90th minute a Manship freekick found Dunn unmarked only for his header to skim the crossbar.