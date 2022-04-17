Melton Town will complete their season with derby at Anstey Nomads
Tom Manship's side have impressed in first season at step five
By Duncan Browne
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 3:04 pm
Melton Town will conclude their first season in the United Counties League Premier Division North at Anstey Nomads tomorrow.
The Reds - promoted from step six in the summer - moved up to sixth in the table following Saturday's demolition job of Syston.
Syme Mulvany bagged a hat-trick for the hosts at Sign Right Park before goals from Luther Munakandafa, Samuel Wilson and Zak Munton concluded the 6-0 win.
Nomads, who drew 1-1 with Eastwood CFC on Saturday, have secured third spot inthe table.