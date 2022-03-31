Melton Town warned rivals Heanor will 'fight for 90 minutes'

Phil Chamberlain has warned Melton Town that visitors Heanor Town will arrive at Sign Right Park ready to fight until the final whistle.

The Reds entertain their United Counties League Premier Division North rivals on Saturday, looking to put the weekend’s frustrating 3-2 defeat at Eastwood behind them.

The two sides drew 4-4 at the Town Ground in November, Heanor fighting back from 3-0 down to almost snatch victory before Tom Harris’ stoppage-time goal earned a point.

“Definitely (want to concede) fewer goals,” assistant Chamberlain said.

“It’ll be a good test. They’re physical, got a good presence and again I think we were 3-0 up at half time, so they’re going to fight for 90 minutes.

“Certainly it’s about character and courage.”

Melton sit seventh in the tightly-contested table, five places and five points ahead of the Lions.

Phil Chamberlain. Photo: Craig Harrison

Saturday’s match will kick off at 3pm.

Henry Eze’s brace saw Town lead 2-1 at Eastwood on Saturday, only for the hosts to turn the game on its head.

Chamberlain reflected: “It was disappointing. Thought we started really well, dominated play and got ourselves in at 2-1. It was just silly mistakes that cost us.

“We said at half time, have that courage to keep going and then to concede put us on that back foot and we had to chase to (try to) get two goals.