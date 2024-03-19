Melton Town stand on the verge of a place in play-offs after beating Heanor Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a well deserved and much needed win which puts Melton nine points clear in the play-off spots with a game in hand.

They head for Boston on Saturday knowing that a win could secure their play-off place if other results go their way.

Melton returned to their temporary home where they had won nine of their last 10 games to face a Heanor side who beat Melton 3-2 at their place in late January.

Melton on their way to a crucial win over Heanor on Saturday. Picture by MW Photography.

The hosts were quick out of the block and put Heanor under pressure.

A ball played through the defence found Dube clear on goal and, from a tight angle, he forced a great save from Kinnerley.

Fura and Palmer then combined with a one-two that saw Fura finish with an effort across goal which went inches wide of the far post.

The pressure paid off in the 12th minute as a Fura free kick went to the back post and was met by the head of Beaver, who found the bottom corner of the net.

Melton kept up the pace and a Beaver ball behind the defence found Dube, who dribbled past Jemson before letting fly with the ball skimming the crossbar.

The visitors' first real attack nearly paid dividends when Sleigh went through the defence and slotted the ball past Harrison only for it to be ruled offside.

Then just before the half-hour a long ball found Palmer on the far edge of the area. His low effort was blocked on the line and a mad scramble to clear the ball ended with Dube shimmering past Thornberry and slotting the ball into an open net.

The very next attack saw Anderson and Palmer playing a one-two with Palmer's shot needing a diving save from Kinnerley and the rebound falling to Dube, who again tested Kinnerley for another good save.

A superb long ball down the line from Beaver found Calver who sent a low cross into the six yard box which hit Palmer three yards out and unfortunately into the keeper's hands.

But it took only seven minutes of the second half for the hosts to extend their lead when a Beaver diagonal cross found John-Edwards, who brought the ball down well, cut inside Britton, and hammered in a shot which found the top corner.

Heanor's first effort on target came in the 56th minute when a long ball to Britton was knocked into the box and Taylor hit a first time shot which found the bottom corner of the net.

Melton decided to game manage by going more defensive to preserve their two goal lead.

In the 87th minute Heanor should have reduced the deficit when the ball was played into the area where Fearon tried a volley from waist high which went well wide.