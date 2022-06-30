Melton Town set for first friendly contest

Town return to action tomorrow.

Two months since Tom Manship’s side concluded their final match of the 2021-22 campaign, the Reds will return to action for the first of their warm-up contests.

United Counties League Divsion One outfit West Bridgford will provide the opposition at Sign Right Park.

Town are hoping a good pre-season will put them in good stead to build on last term’s impressive seventh-place finish in the United Counties League Premier Division North – their first-ever campaign at step five of the football pyramid.

Tomorrow’s contest kicks off at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Asfordby are on the lookout for a coach/manager for their senior development team which plays in the Leicestershire County League.