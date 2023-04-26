​Melton Town secure record fourth position

Paul Anderson takes on the Kimberley defence. Photo: Mark Woolterton.

After falling behind, Paul Anderson and Greg Mills had fired Town in to a 2-1 half time lead, with the hosts equalising shortly after the restart.

Melton started the match well enough, with Mills and Tyreace Palmer having early chances, but there was a let off for Town in the fifth minute when woefully short poor backpass set Nathan Banton one-on-one with Bill Harrison. The Melton keeper proved equal to the task though, as he would many times on the day.

Despite the Reds looking the much stronger outfit, it was their failure to clear a corner that allowed James Shaw to poach the opener as the ball fell to the prolific striker in the area.

After forcing another fine save from Danny Rigley, Melton eventually found themselves on the scoresheet when Anderson ran at his man and created some space for himself. The makeshift centre half had time to pick his spot and curled an effort in the top corner from outside the area.

Two minutes later Melton took the lead as another corner came in and Palmer got a touch that teed up Mills to lash the ball in from close range.

The Miners could have equalised on the stroke of half time but for another excellent stop from Harrison to maintain the lead at the break.

Within 90 seconds of the restart Kimberley equalised with a powerful Tom Eccleshall header from a well-placed corner. The hosts were dominant for the next 20 minutes, with Harrison’s heroics keeping Melton in the match. The shot-stopper’s finest moment came in the 65th minute, a fine save from a powerful spot kick after Sam Beaver had handled. Diving low to his right, Harrison got both hands to the powerful spot-kick, pushing it around the post.