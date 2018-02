Melton Town’s bid to reach the Senior County Cup final will have to wait after tonight’s semi-final was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

The tie, against NKF Burbage, was due to be played at Anstey Nomads FC, but a new date and venue is to be confirmed by the county FA.

Heather St Johns have booked their place in the final after edging past Nomads 3-2 in the other semi last Tuesday.