Melton Town prepared for 'good test' from visitors Sleaford - Chamberlain

Phil Chamberlain. Photo: Craig Harrison

Phil Chamberlain is expecting a tough test as Melton Town host Sleaford on Saturday.

Tom Ward’s Greens netted a last-minute leveller when the two sides drew 2-2 in Lincolnshire earlier this season.

Now assistant manager Chamberlain wants his squad ready for Saturday’s contest at Signright Park (KO 3pm) where victory or a draw could see Town leapfrog sixth-placed Skegness if they fail to win at Anstey Nomads.

“Wardy’s at Sleaford and has done a good job and got them playing really well,” he said.

“Again I think it’ll be a good test, very similar the Lincolnshire teams in fairness.

“Again we’ll do our homework, make sure we’re prepared and try to push on for Saturday.”

Town secured a 4-3 home win against Pinchbeck United at the weekend, but did it the hard way.