Melton Town prepared for 'good test' from visitors Sleaford - Chamberlain
Rivals played out 2-2 draw earlier this season
Phil Chamberlain is expecting a tough test as Melton Town host Sleaford on Saturday.
Tom Ward’s Greens netted a last-minute leveller when the two sides drew 2-2 in Lincolnshire earlier this season.
Now assistant manager Chamberlain wants his squad ready for Saturday’s contest at Signright Park (KO 3pm) where victory or a draw could see Town leapfrog sixth-placed Skegness if they fail to win at Anstey Nomads.
“Wardy’s at Sleaford and has done a good job and got them playing really well,” he said.
“Again I think it’ll be a good test, very similar the Lincolnshire teams in fairness.
“Again we’ll do our homework, make sure we’re prepared and try to push on for Saturday.”
Town secured a 4-3 home win against Pinchbeck United at the weekend, but did it the hard way.
Zak Munton (two), Cameron Gilchrist and Cam Smith netted as Melton came from behind to lead 4-1, only to concede two late goals to tee up a nervy final few minutes in which they lost Jesse Hammond to a hamstring injury.