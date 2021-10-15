Melton Town prepare to tame the Tigers, Holwell Sports set for Hinckley test

Melton Town travel to Holbeach. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Melton Town will continue their ‘tour of Lincolnshire’ with an away clash at Holbeach United on Saturday.

Following a 4-1 victory at Pinchbeck United and this weekend’s 2-2 draw at Sleaford Town, Melton will cross the border for the third Saturday in a row as they head to Carter’s Park to face the Tigers in United Counties League Premier Division North action.

“I said to the lads, it’s like a tour of Lincolnshire every week,” manager Tom Manship said.

“They’re a good non-league team and a good non-league name. They’re going to give us a test.

“Everybody in this league is giving us a test.”

Winless Holbeach sit second-bottom of the table with just two points from nine matches and are currently advertising for the vacant managerial role following the departures of Phil Barnes and Dean Elston.

However, Manship believes a change at the top may put a spring in the hosts’ step.

“It’s always hard when a team has a change,” he added.

“I’ve never known a team to perform badly for a new manger. The bare minimum is they’ll perform well next week.”

Kick off at Carter’s Park will be at 3pm.

Holwell Sports will be looking to return to winning ways in the UCL Division One this weekend.

Neil Miller’s side were hoping to make it three straight wins when they travelled to Hucknall Town on Saturday.

However, goals from Jordan Phillips, Craig Westcarr and Joe Butler were enough for the hosts - who had Cayne Maxwell dismissed - to win 3-1.

Ian Bitmead scored for Sports who now travel to Hinckley on Saturday (KO 3pm) and Birstall United Social on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm) in league action.

Asfordby remain top of the Everards Brewery Leicestershire Senior League Division One following Tuesday’s 4-0 win at Friar Lane & Epworth Reserves, Ryan Page (two), Dolton Taylor and Bryce White the scorers.