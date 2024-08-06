Melton Town progressed in the FA Cup with a 2-0 Extra Preliminary Round win over local rivals Harrowby United on Saturday, writes Sam Ellis.

It was an entertaining cup match which saw Melton winning for just the third time in this competition.

The hosts deserved the victory and now face Goole away in the next round.

After two draws, Melton will now seek their first UCL Premier North win on Saturday when Harrowby are again the visitors as they return looking for revenge.

Ryan Calver - twice went close for Melton on Saturday.

Saturday's match started at a slow pace with the only real chance falling to Harrowby when Allcock had a speculative effort from the edge of the area which Harrison easily saved.

Melton's Norcross picked up the ball on the halfway line and ran past three defenders before seeing his shot go narrowly wide.

Then halfway through the first half a slip by Nicholson saw Walwyn-Alsop clear on goal, and from a tight angle, he tried to beat the keeper at the near post. But Frestle was able to smother the shot.

The visitors should have taken the lead on the half-hour when Gray and Allcock played a one-two before shooting across the six yard line.

Almost immediately Melton went on a quick break through Calver, who played in Hayes, which needed a great save from Frestle.

A minute later and another quick break saw the ball played over the top to Edwards-John, whose half volley needed to be tipped over the bar.

Then right on half-time Walwyn-Alsop found Calver unmarked on the penalty spot. but his effort could only find the keeper.

Melton increased the pressure in the second half and a ball through to Edwards-John saw him go past two defenders before hitting a low shot inches wide.

The same player tried his luck from 25 yards which sailed a foot over the bar.

But in the 62nd minute Melton broke the deadlock when a ball over the top beat the offside trap and Edwards-John slipped the ball past the keeper.

Calver nearly doubled the lead with a shot which was deflected just the wrong side of the post. Melton continued to dominate and Mulvaney cut in from the touchline and had a shot blocked on the line.

However, Melton increased their lead in the 74th minute when a ball was played out wide to Norcross, who cut in and placed a sweet shot into the top corner.

With two minutes to go a misplaced pass found Mulvaney clear on goal but his effort from just inside the touchline could only find the sidenetting.

Deep into injury time a ball was played into Allcock who touched the ball onto Harris, whose screamer needed Harrison to dive and push past the post.